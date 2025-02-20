MUSIC PRODUCER YOMAP’S FAMILY RECEIVED THREATS FROM BLOGGER MUSYANI, COURT HEARS



Two investigators testified in court yesterday that acclaimed artiste and music producer Elton Mulenga, alias Yo Maps, reported that his family was being threatened by businessman and blogger Elias Musyani via Facebook.





The witnesses stated that Mr. Mulenga complained that Mr. Musyani uttered defamatory words against his wife, Kidist Kifle, referring to her as a prostitute.





Mr. Musyani is charged with harassment using electronic communication, contrary to Section 69 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021.



Allegations are that on April 8, 2024, Mr. Musyani allegedly threatened to send thugs to rape Ms. Kifle in the presence of her husband and abduct her daughter.





During the trial, cybercrime investigator Mooba Michelo stated that Mr. Mulenga reported that Mr. Musyani threatened him and his family, posting a picture of his wife with defamatory content.





Another witness, Detective Sergeant Kondwani Masuwa, narrated that Mr. Mulenga complained of being harassed and intimidated through Mr. Musyani’s Facebook page.





The court heard that Mr. Musyani threatened to organize thugs to clobber Ms. Kifle’s husband and abduct her daughter.



The case continues.