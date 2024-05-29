‘You are a b*tch’ — Rapper Doja Cat calls out her South African father Dumisani Dlamini

American rapper/singer, Doja Cat has again put her father on blast for being absent in her life.

The Purrr! singer took to Instagram to call out her father, actor Dumisani Dlamini, writing: “Dad, let me know when/if you need me to re-up your makeup cabinet because you are a b*tch.”

She also hit back at a fan who tried to caution her in the comment session, writing: ‘Go give the deadbeat a kiss on the lips for me.’

Doja Cat and her South African father, who is an actor and dancer have been estranged for many years.

According to the rapper, “she has never met him” but has seen him commenting on her social media posts.

In a 2017 interview, Dumisani said after the Sarafina! tour wrapped up he decided to stay in America and had two children including Doja Cat with a Jewish-American woman.

After 15 years, Dumisani returned to South Africa and said his plans to bring his family with him were unsuccessful, though he maintained contact with his children.

“I am close to my children, all of them. I love them and they love me.”

Dumisani, who has gushed over Doja Cat’s global success, said.

“I’m proud of her for what she has achieved. I’m not surprised because it’s in the blood. All my children are talented. South Africa should be proud of such a great talent coming from us.”