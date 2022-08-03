YOU ARE A FOOL, KANTANSHI MP REACTS TO SELL OUT REMARKS
Katanshi opposition PF member of Parliament Anthony Mumba has told off a reader who accused him of being a sell out.
Mumba has praised the UPND Administration and over the weekend bought a painted picture of First Lady Mutinta Hichilema at K150, 000 at UPND fundraising event in Luapula province.
In a comment a Reader told Mumba that he was a person who wants to align himself with those in authority.
Mumba could not take this light telling off the Reader.
He is truly a fool. Ba Mumba is objective and a true Patriot. He is successful in his life and does not need pf to eat . Ba njala are the ones attacking him. He is a successful business man and understands what is going on in the country.