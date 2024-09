You are a poor man, M’membe tells Frank Mutubila





SOCIALIST Party leader Fred M’membe has mocked veteran broadcaster, Frank Mutubila that he should have been enjoying his retirement but that he is still working because he (Mutubila) is poor.





During an appearance on The Big Debate, a show hosted by Mr Mutubila, on Tuesday, Dr M’membe addressed the veteran journalist directly, questioning why he is not wealthy despite his extensive experience in the media industry.