You are MPs even for those who did not turn up to vote – Chikankata MP Jacqueline Sabao advises Kabushi, Kwacha victors

A huge congratulations to my party, the UPND and Honourable Charles Mulenga and Honourable Bernard Kanengo for winning the Kwacha and Kabushi by-elections, respectively.

The journey of serving your electorates, with honour and diligence, begins now.

You have become MPs for those who voted for you, voted against you, did not turn up to vote and even those who are ineligible to vote. Serve them to the fullest of your potential!

Otherwise, I am ready to welcome you to the august House as workmates who are determined to advance the cause of our people, wherever they may be.

Honourable Jacqueline Sabao

Chikankata Constituency member of parliament