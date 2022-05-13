By Chilufya Tayali
YOU ARE NO LONGER A CATRLE HERDER, DRESS PROPERLY – PLEASE!!!!
This is what Nakachinda was talking about, look at how is dressed, a man who can’t manage even his outlook, can’t manage the economy. This dressing ya “bututu”, please do better, you are not herding cattle, but leading a Country as a Republican President.
When he is going to sell our mines, meeting Abasungu, he dresses properly but going to meet voters he dresses like he is in his ranch.
TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!
EEP – ICHALO BANTU!
ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!
I do not agree with Chilufya Tayali on this. This comment is unwarranted. Respect the President. He does not have to overdress to be presidential.
The picture I see below Tayali’s commentary is that of the President meeting ordinary people. He was dressed like them. Late President Sata would also be ordinarily dressed in such a situation. It is also one way of connecting with ordinary people.