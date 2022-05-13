By Chilufya Tayali

YOU ARE NO LONGER A CATRLE HERDER, DRESS PROPERLY – PLEASE!!!!

This is what Nakachinda was talking about, look at how is dressed, a man who can’t manage even his outlook, can’t manage the economy. This dressing ya “bututu”, please do better, you are not herding cattle, but leading a Country as a Republican President.

When he is going to sell our mines, meeting Abasungu, he dresses properly but going to meet voters he dresses like he is in his ranch.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!