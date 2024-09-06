You are Not HH’s priority…NOTHING HH is doing will ever benefit you- UPND Member George Mtonga

Zambians suffering will continue very hard



George Mtonga wrote,



Ati Papa G you should be on the ground. Things are bad… when have I ever told you things are good or will ever be good? I have told you many times over the years, you are Not HHs priority. The future is. You think loadshedding will end with you, you think life will become easy? No… I told you this and I will keep telling you. NOTHING HH is doing will ever benefit you. HH will be 80 years when anything that he has done produces value…do you really think he is doing it for you and I… No. He is the only man with the stamina to sacrifice a generation for a better future.



We made our mistakes and we shall suffer for them until the day we die!! Many of us will be dead in the next 20 to 30 years. This is not about us.



We will suffer. Others more than others. And it will be pain of a plague nature. Load shedding won’t end, food shortages won’t end, you won’t wake up and find medicine in the hospitals.



We are the generation that has been sacrificed for the mistakes we perpetuated.



This I speak as the truth.



Signed

The prophet