YOU ARE UNDERRATING LUNGU AT YOUR OWN PERIL – LUSAMBO

Bowman Lusambo says those who are underrating former president Edgar Lungu are doing so at their own peril because he commands a lot of support on the ground.

Asked that his former boss, former president Edgar Lungu has indicated that he is not yet done with politics, and asked if he would be welcome and how he would rate his chances, Lusambo said president Lungu has not indicated that he is out of politics, saying “the boss is a politician.”

“You can’t just say can you stop whatever things you are doing. No, no, no, no that is not life, that is not the way things are supposed to be,” Lusambo said to Daily Revelation Media, adding that even after late former President Frederick Chiluba left office they used to go to his house to get ideas from him.

Lusambo said the PF was going through rebranding and that Lungu was still his president.

