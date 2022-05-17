YOU CAN ALSO GO AND CONSULT YOUR CHIEF ON HOW TO RUN YOUR HOME, WE HAVE NO APOLOGIES, KAMBWILI TELLS OFF ZAMBIANS
PF Presidential aspirant Chishimba Kambwili says they have no apologies for consulting their traditional leader Paramount Chief Chitimukulu on the leadership of the PF and the country at large.
PF leaders vying for the party Presidency Chishimba Kambwili, Emmanuel Mwamba, Brian Mundubile and others carefully selected themselves for a ‘consultative meeting’ with the Chitimukulu over the weekend.
Other aspirants such as acting President Given Lubinda were left out of the trip and were not even informed.
But Kambwili said the team that travelled have no apologies for going to consult their traditional leader.
“Pantu ninshi. Naiwe wine kabiye and consult your tuma Chiefs on how to run your homes. We have no apologies to make. Asked whether they would have gone to consult Chief Mumena in North Western Province on the running of the PF, Kambwili responded “who is that one”?. You can’t force us to consult people we are not familiar with. Others can go and consult their own, even you can go and consult your Chief on the management of your home”, Kambwili told reporters.
-Zambia Eagle
This man has bad manners. I dont think Zambians can ever ever make that mistake of getting such ru.bbish in power again. We have learnt our lessons PF not again – bye bye!!!!!
Disaster!!!!
PF was a curse that ever happened to Zambia. May this never ever return to our country ever again.
NO APOLOGIES INDEED. JUST GO TO ECZ AND DIG THE RESULTS FROM 1964 AND SEE WHY YOU ALSO NEED TO CONSULT YOUR CHIEFS BWANA KAMBWILI. ITS NOT A CRIME TO DO SO.
This man surely doesn’t learn .I swear who so ever is in support of what he said is as reckless as he is.
I am pretty much sure that ZAMBIANS will never make a mistake of giving power to such a person.those that surround this man suffer the most.anyway MUNDUBILE and MWAMBA are equally dull chaps so they deserve it too
We said it again and again that pf can’t change their arrogance is evident in this matter. Look, they’re saying they went to consult the chief on pf matters but why did they leave given Lubinda and Nakachinda.
Nakachinda should wake up from his slumber. It was just a group of bembas but tomorrow they will be calling you and me as tribalists. If this is the rebranded PF, we can as well say goodbye guys you will never come back to power
Ba PF…ati rebranding. How can you hope to rebrand with idiots like Kambwili. How can he call other chiefs ati Tuma chiefs. Really !!!