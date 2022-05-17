YOU CAN ALSO GO AND CONSULT YOUR CHIEF ON HOW TO RUN YOUR HOME, WE HAVE NO APOLOGIES, KAMBWILI TELLS OFF ZAMBIANS

PF Presidential aspirant Chishimba Kambwili says they have no apologies for consulting their traditional leader Paramount Chief Chitimukulu on the leadership of the PF and the country at large.

PF leaders vying for the party Presidency Chishimba Kambwili, Emmanuel Mwamba, Brian Mundubile and others carefully selected themselves for a ‘consultative meeting’ with the Chitimukulu over the weekend.

Other aspirants such as acting President Given Lubinda were left out of the trip and were not even informed.

But Kambwili said the team that travelled have no apologies for going to consult their traditional leader.

“Pantu ninshi. Naiwe wine kabiye and consult your tuma Chiefs on how to run your homes. We have no apologies to make. Asked whether they would have gone to consult Chief Mumena in North Western Province on the running of the PF, Kambwili responded “who is that one”?. You can’t force us to consult people we are not familiar with. Others can go and consult their own, even you can go and consult your Chief on the management of your home”, Kambwili told reporters.

