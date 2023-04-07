YOU CAN GET SOME POINTERS ON HOW TO RUN MATTERS, SIMUMBA URGES HICHILEMA TO CALL LUNGU

“As we celebrate Easter @HHichilema reach out to Pres Lungu & have a chat just the 2 of you. It will go a long way to bring healing to our nation and you can get some pointers from him based on his experience. Whatever mistake he made ECL still has some experience that can help,” economic analyst Trevor Simumba has urged.