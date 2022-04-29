You can help your boyfriend pay your bride price.

She Wrote;

I can also give my boyfriend bride price to pay. What’s wrong with that? Relationship ends even if it’s a man who has paid bride price from his pocket if it is just meant to end it ends. I have uncountable number of women who have paid given men bride price but they are still going. Stop insulting your friends.

Men have also sponsored women in schools who have dumped them later. However, it’s not everyone who has been dumped. When you check there are still men paying for women in schools.

I have no problem with giving my boyfriend money for bride price. Not even failure by you to help pay bride price will make a man to respect you if he doesn’t.