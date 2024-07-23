“You Can Make It”: Will Smith’s Comeback Single Makes Billboard Chart

The powerful, religious hit “You Can Make It” marked Will Smith’s significant comeback to the music industry on Friday, June 28 and according to The Vibe, the record officially debuted on the Billboard charts.

The song featuring the Friday and the Sunday Service Choir, made its TV debut during the 2024 BET Awards and has since debuted at No. 3 on the Hot Gospel Songs chart and scored No. 23 on the Hot Christian Songs chart.

The song charted No. 3 for Gospel Digital Song Sales, No. 6 for Christian Digital Song Sales, No. 10 for Gospel Streaming Songs, and No. 28 for Gospel Airplay.

This coincides with Will’s comeback weekends at the box office amid the success of Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, and occurs two years after the infamous confrontation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Smith admitted to talking to himself when discussing the song in an interview with Billboard.

I have a distinct North Star for this next phase of my artistic life because so many individuals seem to be in tune with the objective.

According to reports, The Fresh Prince is working on a whole album, although the musical direction remains unknown.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this right now, but whatever’s going on in your life, I’m here to tell you—you can make it,” the Oscar winner said during his performance at the BET Awards.

He raps on the album on persevering in the face of adversity.

A line from the song says, “You try to heal, but it’s an uphill battle; if God exists, you just wonder if He will listen.

“So many tests for the flesh/ Exhausted, gasping to catch your breath/ Walking through the valley of the shadow of death/ And when you think you’ve got nothing left, keep going,” raps the father-of-three.