YOU CAN’T CHOOSE JUDGES, COURT TELLS OFF FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU AS IT REJECTS HIS REQUEST TO HAVE THREE JUDGES RECUSE THEMSELVES FROM HIS ELIGIBILITY CASE



Former President Edgar Lungu has lost an application before court in which he wanted three Constitutional Court judges to recuse themselves from hearing a petition challenging his eligibility to contest the 2021 and a future elections.



The judges includes Margaret Munalula, Arnold Shilimi and Mapani Kawimbe.



Mr. Lungu had accused the judges of being bias.



By Diamond.