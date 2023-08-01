YOU CAN’T COME TO MY PROVINCE AND SIT ON HIGH TABLE, CHITOTELA TELLS UPND MINISTERS DURING MUTOMBOKO CEREMONY

PF Pambashe Member of Parliament Ronald Chitotela caused commotion during the Mutomboko ceremony in Chief Mwata Kazembe in Luapula Province last weekend when demanded to sit on a chair reserved for the guest of honour Gary Nkombo who is the Local Government minister.

Mr. Nkombo led a delegation of Ministers for the ceremony to represent President Hakainde Hichilema.

As per protocol everywhere, the Ministers sat on the high table but that did not go well with Chitotela who argued that his position as a former minister especially hailing from that same province put him at par with the current government Ministers and should equally sit on the chairs meant for Ministers.

“I demand to sit here, I am a former minister as well and I hail from here. You can’t come all the way from your areas to sit on the high table here. What are my people going to think of me”, shouted Chitotela in full view of the Chief and the public.

Onlookers complained that the PF leaders don’t change in their thuggery behaviour.

“Imagine he was shouting on top of his voice like a small child crying for vitumbuwa. It has not dawned on him that he can’t sit on certain places meant for Ministers because he’s no longer a minister. It took the Green Economy Minister Hon Collins Nzovu to calm him down. Hon Nzovu literally lectured Chitotela on the need to have good manners especially in public. He told him to behave because he was embarrassing his Chief in public and demeaning himself”, witnesses said