YOU CULTIVATED NONSENSE, KABIMBA TELLS LUNGU …

…..Your hypocrisy is shocking

Edgar Lungu cultivated the same thuggery nonsense he’s complaining about, says Economic Front (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba.

And State House Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said Lungu must ask the investigative wings about what he allegedly stole as opposed to directing his queries to President Hakainde Hichilema.

Speaking with the Daily Revelation yesterday, Kabimba said he was shocked by former president Edgar Lungu’s hypocrisy and complaints against thuggery, saying he should not be complaining today.