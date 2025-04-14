You have gone rogue, Nalolo MP tells Miles Sampa



NALOLO Constituency Member of Parliament Imanga Wamunyima says Miles Sampa has gone rogue.



The young parliamentarian found himself in the comments section of Sampa’s Facebook post that was disapproved by scores of the blue app users.





Reacting to a long list of opposition figures, including Francis Kapwepwe (Why Me), published by Sampa claiming they were being persecuted by government, scores of followers mocked the Matero lawmaker saying he had lost his bearing.



Sampa claimed he could not remember such a list existing during the UNIP, MMD or PF reign, stating that the country was now being led into unprecedented dangerous waters.



However, one user noted that Sampa’s list of the people allegedly prosecuted had some people who actually committed crimes.





“This kind of politics should have remained in 2021 boss, let’s focus on good things and most of the people on this list are criminals,” stated the user.



Adding to the disapproval, Wamunyima emerged with a comment that read; “You have gone rogue Honourable.”



And Zambia’s high commissioner to Australia and New Zealand Elias Munshya questioned Sampa’s sanity with a comment that read, “Are you okay?”





Others commented that the law maker was wrong to even advocate for individuals like Why Me who were openly proud of their mistakes.



“The list was longer in PF, any reasoning citizen was a victim of cadres, it’s safer now, only criminals are on wanted list,“ said Owen Kasalwe.



Joyous Mwaba wrote: “Ninshi you so called politicians think the law is made for poor people? When a common person is imprisoned, you will say justice has prevailed but when it’s a political person you want to say it’s injustice.”





“If you break the law you need to be answerable. All those on the list have done that, as for you it’s just a matter of time.”



Other commenters like Aaron Christian stated that with Sampa’s behaviour it was difficult to take the opposition seriously.



Kalemba, April 14, 2025