YOU HAVE TAKEN ZAMBIANS FOR GRANTED, THROW YOUR CONSTITUTIONAL DRAFT IN THE GARBAGE, KALABA WARNS HICHILEMA



13th March, 2025.



We are shocked to learn that President Hakainde Hichilema already has a draft constitution in place one that was drawn up without consulting the Zambian people.



What Mr. Hichilema has done is characteristic of a dictatorship, not a functional democracy like Zambia, where separation of powers must be upheld. This move threatens to plunge the country into chaos.





We strongly advise him and his Cabinet to immediately shelve this so-called draft and discard it where it belongs in the garbage because no broad consultation has taken place.





Zambia has a Parliament that represents over 20 million citizens, yet it has not been consulted. Crucial stakeholders such as the Church and civil society have also been sidelined. If the people had been engaged, the backlash Mr. Hichilema has faced since his outlandish statement in Kasama would not have happened.





Mr. Hichilema, your desperation to rig the next election through constitutional amendments is now glaring like a drowning man clutching at straws.



For too long, you have taken this country and its people for granted. But this is where the abuse stops. We will not allow you to bulldoze a mafia-style constitutional amendment.





This is our Constitution, not a party manifesto. And you are a President, not a King.



Instead of tampering with the Constitution for political survival, arrest poverty, reduce mealie meal and fuel prices, and focus on governance. Hands off the Constitution! If amendments are necessary, they must be addressed legally after the polls, through a transparent and democratic process.





And stop threatening Zambians including groups like Tonse Alliance that want to exercise their right to protest against your illegal machinations. Dictatorship will not be tolerated.



It’s game over, Mr. Hichilema!



Harry Kalaba

President,

Citizens First (CF)