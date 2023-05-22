YOU INSPIRED FARMERS TO GROW SOYA BEANS

….so why abandon them now after the Harvest, Lusambo Questions Government

Lusaka, Monday, May 22, 2023 ( Smart Eagles )

Former Lusaka Province Minister Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo has charged that the continued mistakes being made by the UPND Government in critical Sectors are worrying.

Hon Lusambo said there is no way a Government can be content to making serious mistakes in agriculture, mining and the health sectors.

He said the latest blunder in which Food Reserve Agency has opted not buy Soya Beans in the Current Crop Marketing Season must be reversed because they were advised to plant the crop.

He said Farmers risk making loses because they will be compelled to sell their produce at lower prices on the black market.

Hon Lusambo has therefore challenged the New Dawn Administration to buy Soya beans and ensure to inform farmers the types of crops to be bought during the next marketing Season.

“You have failed to give people fertilizer, they find it on their own and identify Soya beans as the Crop that will bring money. You cannot dump the farmers just like that. These small scale farmers are the ones who feed the nation and not the big commercial farmers. Look for money, and buy Soya beans,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hon Lusambo is disturbed that President Hakainde Hichilema would be bragging of having served money when key sectors are in disarray.

“On the Economy, those graphs you were giving us are projections and not what you have achieved ba President. You are saying that you have served money, but in hospitals there are no medicines, do something especially on. There is no way a Government can have mistakes in every Sector. Agriculture Muli Mistake, Mining Muli Mistake, Health Muli Mistake , teti mukwate fyonse nama mistakes,” he said.