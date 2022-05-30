By Prophet Seer1

While socialist party is busy recruiting the youths of Zambia into their party, the UPND Secretary General is busy going to political graves and waking up politically dead grandpas and rejected criminals, bringing them to the party in the name of growing the party at the expense of the youths.

If UPND really want to grow, they must look to the direction of the youths.

If you give out this leadership that the youths gave you to Fred Membe so easily, he will teach you a lesson that you will never forget.

You just don’t know Membe, continue playing.

#Seer1