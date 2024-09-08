YOU ‘LL SEE, I CAN’T SPEND A WEEK IN CHINA DOING NOTHING – HICHILEMA



President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived back home from China with alot of expectations from Citizens who are faced with energy crisis.



Zambians are going through the worst energy crisis where power is only supplied for three hours in a day.



“I can’t spend a week in China for luxury, doing nothing?” President Hichilema asked when asked to comment what has been achieved on the energy sector.



President Hichilema said ZESCO signed MoU with one of the biggest Energy companies in China to generate and transmit power. He said the company has mix and not relies on hydro as the case is with ZESCO.



He explained that the drought experienced has made Zambia to start thinking of other sources of energy.



President Hichilema who arrived Saturday afternoon said he has since directed ZESCO to get down to work.



While in opposition Hichilema promised to end powercuts once elected as president he said Edgar Lungu was a failure who was giving excuses on the low water levels. Hichilema said Dubai located in the desert records no single drop of water but has no powercuts.



President Hichilema was in China for Forum for China and Africa Cooperation Heads of State Summit. He visited industrial companies in Energy and Agriculture in two provinces and had a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.



Zambian Eye, 7th September 2024