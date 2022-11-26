YOU NEED TO BE STRONG, MISERABLE DAYS AHEAD – MUNDUBILE

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and Mporokoso MP, Hon. Brian Mundubile has called upon all well meaning Zambians to stand and defend the Democracy the country has been enjoying since 1991

Mr. Mundubile said, President Hakainde Hichilema was on a warpath to try and reverse the gains the country had gained and wanted to ensure that he took Zambia back to1991, where all institutions responded to his wims and wants of the ruler then.

“He has compromised these institutions, like the Electoral Commission of Zambia which has been on it’s lowest

In the past weeks and nobody has any confendence in the ECZ.

We thought the President was going to seize an opportunity to redeem these institutions by appointing credible men and women, individuals of impeccable repute to go and redeem these institutions.”

Hon. Mundubile said, Mr Hichilema had instead appointed hardcore UPND cadres to head the ECZ, taking it to it’s lowest when it didn’t have those Commissioners, who are partisan, compromised individuals that will never be independent.

“I want to inform you ladies and gentlemen, that there will be no credible elections whatsoever that will be precideded over by ECZ going forward.”

He further urged opposition political parties to remain strong as days ahead will be miserable because President Hichilema had delibelately appointed hardcore upnd cadres to compromise the independence and integrity of the ECZ