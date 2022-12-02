You promised People that Fertilizer will K250 so why do we have it at K1,150? Nakonde Member of Parliament questions VEEP Nalumango

….as VEEP admits that she cannot remember all the the pronouncements made during campaigns….

Today in Parliament

Nakonde Member of Parliament Luke Simumba this morning asked Vice President Madam Mutale Nalumango when the New Dawn Government will reduce the cost of fertilizer to K250 as promised during campaigns.

He stated that “70 percent of our population depend on farming for their livelihood and UPND then in opposition made an undertaking to the Zambian people especially the farmers that when you form government we are going to reduce the bag of fertilizer to K250 then a bag of fertilizer was at K700 but as I speak a bag of fertilizer now in Nakonde Isoka, Chinsali and many other rural constituencies is at K1,150 my question to you Veep is when are you going to reduce a bag of fertilizer to K250 so that the people of Nakonde can afford to buy it?”

And In her response madam Veep said “yes many people depend on farming that is true, I think we should understand that I don’t know we like to add politics to what we want to do, I personally may not remember certain things we pronounced that is true we are still giving the FISP it’s a program that is controlled by government the pricing of fertilizer is deregulated and some of those are just maybe people smuggling from Nakonde to another place otherwise let us not exaggerate let’s us say the truth”

She further said the cost of Fertilizer in Mongu was K650 so it was impossible that other areas fertilizer was selling at K1,150 stating that we can not have different prices of one commodity in one country.