“You should start respecting us.” – Nurses demand for respect from Masebo through a Facebook group.
Zambian nurses in a group called “Vacancy Information for Nurses in Zambia” have condemned Health Minister Sylvia Masebo for storming Matero Level 1 hospital to castigate a nurse she found relaxing while patients sat in ques waiting to be attended to.
Some nurses working for various government hospitals said the minister needs to respect them and there was no way she can just enter someone’s office without knocking.
Others have said nurses in Zambia are not appreciated but they will soon be appreciated in heaven.
Below are some of the highlights from government workers in health facilities at a time when more than 130,000 unemployed applicants have submitted applications for jobs in government.
Working culture n ethics are waning in societies nowadays.It is like a disease to be addicted to phones.Ppl especially young pple should adjust their time spent on using their phones to improve efficiency n work culture enrichment.Dont politicize warning or advice given against irrational use of phones particularly at workplace
I like the way catholic schools have managed to maintain discipline among teachers with regards to the use of cell phones at work places. Immediately teachers report for work, they are required to deposit their phones in one office. They are only allowed to have access to their phones when they have a sick person or child at home or hospitals. This may be at break time. In addition, the idea of having television sets in health facilities like hospital wards has also led to abuse where health workers are sometimes found watching soap operas instead of attending to patients. TVs should have no place at workplaces.
You have missed it as nurses. Respect for authority is important and above all, respect your job by doing the right thing at the right time and place. If that nurse was not well, she should have simply asked for permission to go back home and rest. But she opted to do something not related to her office duties. That was too stupid for her. Some nurses are too dull to remember what happened to their fellow nurses who were fired by Michael Sata. Learn to learn from such mistakes .
Facebook will get some nurses fired!
Don’t you know that HR does background checks on your character by what you post on particularly Facebook? Mob psychology yapa social media can make you permanently unemployable! Be very careful! Beware of insubordination or you risk getting fished out of Facebook and getting fired!
Correction is never sweet! It’s more painful to those who are too proud to be corrected, especially ba Nasi! Remember we have ba Nurse (Professional) and ba Nasi (Rude and Unprofessional). Which one are you?
Is it not true that there are bad eggs in the Nursing profession?
Proverbs 12:1 says: Whoever loves correction loves knowledge but one who despises correction is stup!d!
What if coincidentally Minister Masebo walked in at the same time she picked a call?
And what if the call was from within the hospital or maybe an update on how her sick mother or child are fairing back home?
Only the nurse knows.
All in all Masebo was very wrong. In both her words and approach. Totally unprofessional and unacceptable from a leader like herself.
Imagine if that’s what HH did when he visited her office at Ndeke house.
Madam masebo is right..the work culturw for most civil servants is pathetic..So.madam yea start firing them..Even other ministers in other Government departments please up your game and fire all lazy bones..Pf work culture must go we are in z new dawn…you dont live up to new way of doing things exit…please exit….Alaaa