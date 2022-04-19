“You should start respecting us.” – Nurses demand for respect from Masebo through a Facebook group.

Zambian nurses in a group called “Vacancy Information for Nurses in Zambia” have condemned Health Minister Sylvia Masebo for storming Matero Level 1 hospital to castigate a nurse she found relaxing while patients sat in ques waiting to be attended to.

Some nurses working for various government hospitals said the minister needs to respect them and there was no way she can just enter someone’s office without knocking.

Others have said nurses in Zambia are not appreciated but they will soon be appreciated in heaven.

Below are some of the highlights from government workers in health facilities at a time when more than 130,000 unemployed applicants have submitted applications for jobs in government.