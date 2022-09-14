YOU’LL BE BOOTED OUT OF POWER BECAUSE YOU HAVE REFUSED TO LISTEN, KAMBWILI WARNS UPND

By Scoop Reporter

ONCE a Government ceases to listen to voices of genuine reason, the next course of action is to be booted out power, Patriotic Front member Chishimba Kambwili has warned the UPND.

Posting on his Facebook wall yesterday in reference to the debacle surrounding the Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections, Mr. Kambwili said history will always be the greatest teacher and that there is need for the UPND to take lessons from what has happened in the past.

“I’d like to share my thoughts on the current happenings in the political space, I must mention that our greatest teacher is and will always be history, history is full of lessons. History shows that once a Government ceases to listen to voices of genuine reason, the next course of action is to be booted out power.

“I am urging my friends in the ruling party to learn from history. What is good for the goose, must be good for the gander. What was wrong during the PF must equally be wrong for the ruling UPND. Our solemn duty by virtue of being Zambian is to protect the country’s well-being as well as to safeguard, grow, and promote democracy. This whole debacle with ECZ poses a danger to our democracy and every well-meaning Zambian should be worried,” Mr. Kambwili said.