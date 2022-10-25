You’ll only access your partial benefits once, and that’s 20%, says govt
LABOUR and Social Security Minister Brenda Tambatamba says NAPSA members will only be allowed to partially access their pension benefits once before retirement, and this is 20 percent of the contributions.
In an interview, Tambatamba explained that members would only be eligible to access 20 percent of their benefits after contributing for five years.
Credit: News Diggers
Good progress indeed!
My submission though is that Napsa members who are no longer in employment (maybe for the past 2 to 3 years and above) should be allowed to atleast partially access a 50%.
Paying rentals and supporting your family with an irregular income is not easy.
In addition, those who are out of employment but have not yet reached retirement age (say those above 40 or have contributed for more than 10 years) need to be considered just like those who go on early retirement. Such that after accessing the 50% as suggested, they can equally start getting the monthly payment or payment every after three months for the remaining 50%.
Since Napsa invests this money, it generates interest. Meaning the remaining 50% will be accruing interest. It would also be good to get a statement which shows how your contributions are growing.
I will give an example of myself. My contract ended in 2017. When I went to check with Napsa, I got a statement of all my contrubutions for more than 10 years until 2017. Since then, my contributions are static and the statement given to me doesn’t show any interest on my contributions. When I asked one of the Napsa officers, I was told, “interest is not indicated but it’s added at the point you get your money. And you can only access your money when you reach 55, unless after the reforms.”
I have given an example of myself but believe me we are many of us across the country.
The Napsa reforms are greatly appreciated. We hope the views of us who are no longer in employment will be taken. We are requesting for a preferencial consideration – we do not have unions to speak for us. That is why if you have noticed most of the people commenting are referring to employees/civil servants (those in employment) partially accessing Napsa contributions before retirement. I get troubled, “what about us who are no longer in employment and have our contributions with Napsa?” Please consider us as a different group with options that can help us and not lumping us in one box together with those that are in employment – atleast them they get a salary every month.
Thanks to our President for the Napsa reforms which we have been eagerly waiting for. And I hope my submission and proposition on behalf of others and indeed on my own behalf will be considered.
GREAT WORK!