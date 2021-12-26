YOUNG COUPLE SURVIVE BEING CRASHED BY TRAIN…ATTEMPTED TO HAVE FUN ON RAIL LINES

Just about 03:00AM Sunday 26Th at a village called Mukwela near Kalomo district a 14yr old girl with her boyfriend who were both drunk almost got crushed by a train as they were having sex on the railway tracks when a passengers train heading to livingstone was passing.

The gentleman who happened to be on top of the girl while laying parallel with the rails was luckily pushed off away from the rails by the swiper of the locomotive leaving the girl in between the rails. Despite gentleman’s left arm being severely injured and bleeding excessively and having one of his fingers cut, he managed to run away.

The girl was not injured despite being crossed by 3 coaches of the train including the locomotive itself. It was after the train applied emergency breaks when she was found still laying down under the train kitchen coach. Good Samaritans donated a chitenge wrapper for the girl as temperatures were low.

ZED360