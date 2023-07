A Nigerian lady fell for a guy who really liked her too. But she wanted to test him, so she played hard to get.

Sadly, it didn’t work out as she hoped. She was heartbroken when she found out he got married to someone else.

It must have been a huge shock for her. The video of her crying about it became popular online, and people had different opinions.

Some said he never really loved her, while others felt sorry for her.

Watch video below…