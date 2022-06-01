YOUNG MOTHERS NOT BREASTFEEDING BECAUSE THEY DON’T WANT THEIR BREASTS TO SAG – TEMBO

The National Food & Nutrition Commission-NFNC Senior Nutritionist has advocated for cultural change in a bid to fight beliefs and attitudes that discourage mothers from breastfeeding their babies adequately.

Belinda Tembo in picture tells Byta FM News that beauty standards that place high value on women having firm pointed breasts are encouraging young mothers to opt for baby formula instead of breastfeeding in a bid to stay fashionable.

Tembo discourages feeding infants on formula, especially in the first 6 months of life, saying only breast milk should be given as it has the right mix of nutrients to that babies need for their development.

She therefore urges mothers to make time to breastfed their children, saying the practice must take precedent before one’s busy social life, so they can give their babies the best start to life.

The Senior Nutritionist further calls on employers to create a conducive environment for mothers to nurture their babies, saying a minimum of 3 months paid leave must be granted, calling for a 6 month leave where possible.

Additionally, Tembo discourages traditional practices such as giving infants herbal concoctions believed to have medicinal value especially within the first 6 months, reiterating that breast milk is the only thing babies should be consuming.

Elsewhere, Chief Hamusonde’s Secretary, Bright Machelo, has advised men to take interest in the wellbeing of their children.

Machelo says men should support their wives in carrying out activities such as taking their children for under 5 and child health week activities.