Young People Have Been Denied Access To Education- Antonio Mwanza

Thursday 29th September, 2022

Yesterday UPND MPs voted AGAINST a private members motion bill to extend the LOAN schemes to students from private universities.

Here are some quick FACTS;

1. This is a LOAN not a free grant which the students have to pay back to Government for the benefit of future beneficiaries so there is no loss to the Government since the money would be paid back.

2. The money is not to finance private universities but to help vulnerable students in private universities who cannot afford to pay tuition fees.

3. It is not every student who qualifies for the loan and it is not like Government has to pay 100% of the fees, no; Government can choose to pay whatever percentage it can afford so the excuse that Government does not have money does not hold any water.

4. Public universities don’t have the capacity to enrol all eligible students hence many of our students are going to private universities. In this regard, private colleges and universities must be treated as partners in education and not as enemies as this Government is treating them.

5. Education is the equaliser and the only sure way of ending poverty and unemployment hence the decision by UPND to vote against the extension of student loans to private universities is unfortunate, counter-productive and has exposed the UPND to be a party and government that does not support youths in development.

6. Denying young people access to education is sad and will only worsen poverty and unemployment amongst our youth.

Sad!!!!

Issued by;

Antonio Mwanza

Former President

University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU)