Young Thug Admits To Talking To 10 Women Per Day In Jail

Young Thug has been victimized by a jail call leak conducted by Law & Crime. In fact, many are upset with the crime news outlet, stating that they should not have made these calls public. However, the damage has been done, and some viral clips are now circulating the internet. Of course, in one of these calls, Thugger is talking to Leena Sayed, who is now with Devin Haney. Overall, this caused a massive stir on social media, and fans could not believe what they were witnessing.

In another clip, Thugger was talking to his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist, who held him down the entire time he was locked up. This particular moment showcased Mariah filling in Thug to what happened between Diddy and Cassie.

Now, however, a new clip is making the rounds and we are not too sure Mariah The Scientist is going to appreciate what is being said here. As you will hear, Thugger claims to be talking to 10 women per day in prison so that he can pass the time.

Moreover, he notes that of all of the women he is talking to, Mariah is the one that he likes the most. Although he then follows this up by saying that she loves him “too much.” He does claim to love her too, but the words “too much” may cut a little bit deep here. Either way, there is no doubt that his current girlfriend probably feels away about all of this coming to light. Of course, Thugger probably never thought such videos would ever be made public, which is another conversation entirely.

A new leaked phone call where Young Thug claims he feels bad because Mariah loves him too much

He goes on to say he talks to 10 girls a day



Hopefully, the two are able to work out any issues that may arise from what was said in these clips. Although the internet certainly has a lot of thoughts, and this could become a Travis Hunter-Leanna Lenee situation, very fast. Only time will tell what the fallout is from all of this mess.