Young Thug RICO Trial: Rapper’s Lawyer Wants Judge Disqualified Amid Drama Over “Secret Meeting”

In the ongoing RICO trial against rapper Young Thug, his attorney Brian Steel has filed a motion to disqualify Judge Ural Granville from the case.

According to court documents, Steel is also pushing for a mistrial, citing alleged “improper conduct” by both the judge and the prosecution.

The motion alleges that on June 10, Judge Granville and prosecutors held an “unlawful, improper ex parte meeting” with witness Kenneth Copeland. Copeland, who was testifying under immunity granted by the prosecution, supposedly met with the judge and prosecutors without Steel or Thug being informed. Steel argues this clandestine meeting infringed upon the rapper’s constitutional and statutory rights, including the right to due process, a fair trial, and the right to be present at all critical stages of the proceedings, as guaranteed by the Georgia Constitution.

Steel’s filing accuses Judge Granville of displaying clear bias towards the prosecution. This development marks another sensational chapter in the trial, which has already seen dramatic courtroom confrontations.

The tension reached a boiling point when Steel discovered the secret meeting with Copeland. An intense argument ensued, with Judge Granville demanding that Steel disclose who had informed him about the unauthorized meeting. Steel’s refusal to reveal his source, citing attorney-client confidentiality, led to his arrest for contempt of court, an event broadcast live from the courtroom.

The judge offered Steel a way out of his contempt charge, stating that he could avoid jail by disclosing the identity of his informant. Steel, however, remained resolute, opting to uphold his duty of confidentiality. In a bold move, he even requested to serve his jail time alongside Young Thug to continue preparing their defense strategy against the RICO charges.

Despite the judge’s order, Steel avoided serving time after being granted bond pending the appeal of his contempt charge. Steel’s attorney celebrated this outcome, expressing relief that Steel would be able to spend Father’s Day weekend with his family and praising the appellate court’s swift and thoughtful handling of the situation.