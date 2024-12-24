Young Thug Secures Amendment To Probation Terms After Jail Release

Young Thug, the acclaimed YSL rapper, has already made significant strides in modifying the conditions of his probation after his recent release from jail.

The rapper, born Jeffery Williams, successfully petitioned the court to adjust a key restriction tied to his 15-year probation sentence following a plea deal in his high-profile YSL RICO case.

The probation terms originally barred Young Thug from entering Metro Atlanta for a decade, a stipulation that raised concerns since he owns a property in the area. Last week, he filed a motion requesting clarification on the boundaries of Metro Atlanta.

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker has ruled in favor of an amendment. The rapper can now visit his home for up to two weeks, provided he remains out of trouble for the first three years of his probation. Additionally, he may stay at the property up to four times a year if he notifies his probation officer at least five days in advance.

This adjustment is one of many conditions tied to Young Thug’s probation, which serves as a balancing act to keep him out of prison until 2039. He is also prohibited from making gang-related references in his music and from contacting most of his co-defendants, except for his brother and fellow artist Gunna.

Further stipulations include mandatory random drug tests, annual completion of 100 hours of community service, and delivering anti-gang and anti-gun violence presentations in schools. Violations of these conditions could result in a 20-year prison sentence, putting the rapper on a precarious path.

Despite the court’s amendment, Young Thug has expressed some regret over his plea deal, particularly in light of recent acquittals of two co-defendants. Legal experts suggest he may have had a chance at a not-guilty verdict, but the plea allowed him to avoid prolonged incarceration and return to his career.