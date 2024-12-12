Young Thug’s Dad Vows To Fight On For Son After YSL Verdicts

Jeffery Williams Sr, who is the father of Young Thug, the musician, embroiled in the YSL RICO case, has criticized the Fulton County D.A.’s office and vows to continue the fight for justice.

Williams Sr has argued that the fight isn’t over, and according to 11Alive, spoke to reporters on December 3, 2024, in the aftermath of two verdicts given to YSL RICO case defendants Yak Gottiand Shannon Stillwell.

On October 31, Young Thug pleaded guilty in the trial, resulting in a conviction of time served, with a release from custody and a sentence of a 15-year probationary period.

In response to his son’s guilty plea, Williams told reporters Young Thug had “no regrets” and “did what he felt like he wanted to do.”

The YSL trial, which formerly began on November 27 of last year, was reportedly Georgia’s longest-running trial, before its conclusion on December 3, 2024, CNN reports.

But Williams suggested that Young Thug and his team will legally go after prosecution from the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, given that Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, initiated the case against Young Thug and YSL affiliates in 2022. In support of attorney Courtney Kramer, who’s challenging Willis for her current position, Williams wore a hat with her name emblazoned.

“He’s doing great, honestly,” Williams said of the Atlanta rapper. “We are still fighting. It’s not over for us.”

After sharing that he has “another son and a grandson” who were both arrested in connection with the case, Williams spoke frankly about the D.A.’s office, saying, “It’s a piece of s***.”

Williams has been vocal about his support for Young Thug and former co-defendant Gunna throughout the trial. He even accused other rappers of hopping on the bandwagon, albeit failing to support his son while he was in jail.