Young Woman Commits Suicide After She Found Out That Her Boyfriend Impregnated Another Girl

A young woman identified as Mary Fulu has hanged herself in Lilongwe after her relationship ended.

According to a Kanengo Police Station spokesperson Gresham Ngwira, Fulu aged 24 became depressed after her boyfriend reportedly terminated their relationship.

The woman had been going to Bwaila Hospital for treatment and counselling. However, this morning she died by suicide.

“She silently went into the boys quarter where she opened and hanged herself,” reads part of the police report.

The report adds that officers from Kanengo Police Station together with medical personnel visited the scene where dead body was carried for post-mortem which revealed that death was due to strangulation