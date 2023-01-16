Your Desire To Serve Mother Zambia Will Be Fulfilled, Apostle Moyo Assures Harry Kalaba

YOUR DESIRE TO SERVE MOTHER ZAMBIA WILL BE FULFILLED, APOSTLE MOYO ASSURES OPPOSITION CF LEADER

….says it is not about a political party but an individual who can help stabilise the economy

Lusaka, Monday, January 16, 2023 ( Smart Eagles )

A Cleric has urged Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba to start Preparing himself to be Zambia’s President.

This came to light when Mr Kalaba attended a Church Service at Hosanna Everywhere Mega Church in Lusaka yesterday.

And the Church’s Apostle Colby Moyo said the desire Mr Kalaba has to run the country will be fulfilled by God.

Apostle Moyo said it is not about a political party that is important but an individual who can help stabilise the economy.

He said People have to be cushioned off the struggles they are passing through in which some are unable to afford decent meals.

“It is God who chooses Presidents, I believe and I know that Ba Kalaba, your time has already Come. All you have to do is to begin to prepare yourself,” he said.

Apostle Moyo further encouraged the congregants to continue praying for Mr Kalaba so that God can continue to uplift him.

“Ine my prayer is that even when I am praying for people, in your own field efyo mulefwaya lekeni lesa Afikilishe,” he said.

