‘Your question is so stupid’ Trump snaps when asked how much economic pain he’d tolerate

President Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter who asked how much economic pain he would be willing to tolerate as his tariffs wreck the stock market.

The president returned Sunday evening to Washington, D.C., as U.S. stock futures plunged, indicating more market turmoil ahead, following two days golfing at his Florida resort, and a reporter asked whether he was trying to crash the market on purpose, which many have speculated after he posted a video on Truth Social claiming that was his strategy.

“That’s not so,” Trump said.

Trump claimed that he had spoke to world leaders eager to cut a deal in exchange for dropping the tariffs, but declined to offer specifics, and he defended his policy as necessary and already successful, even though baseline tariffs went into effect Saturday and higher reciprocal duties will snap into effect Wednesday.

“Those tariffs next year will make us $1 trillion, in addition to the $1 trillion thousands of companies are going to relocate back into the United States,” Trump claimed. “In North Carolina, already, furniture people are starting to move back in. In Detroit and Michigan, which I won because of what I said, what I’m telling you, car companies are starting to open up. In Indiana, a big one is under construction, as an example, Honda. But they’re moving in like nobody’s ever seen this before.”

“So it’s unsustainable for us to allow China to have surpluses of $1 trillion,” he added. “We will be taking in over $1 trillion over the next short period of time with the tariffs that I’ve already instituted. They’re already in place. Now, what’s going to happen with the market? I can’t tell you, but I can tell you our country has gotten a lot stronger, and eventually it will be a country like no other. It will be the most dominant country economically in the world, which is what it should be.”

A reporter then asked whether there was a threshold for economic pain that he would inflict on Americans, and he bristled.

“Mr. President, is is there pain in the market at some point you’re unwilling to tolerate?” she asked.

“I think your question is so stupid,” the president replied. “I mean, I think it’s – I don’t want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something, and we have such a horrible as we have been treated, so badly by other countries because we had stupid leadership that allowed this to happen. They took our businesses, they took our money, they took our jobs, they moved it to Mexico, they moved it to Canada, they moved a lot of it to China, and it’s not sustainable. We’re not going to do it now. We have hundreds of billions of dollars that’s pouring into our country on a monthly basis, it’s pouring. It’s already started because I put tariffs on and eventually it’s going to straighten out and our country will be solid and strong again.”