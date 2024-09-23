“Your TV Will Never Be The Same”: 50 Cent Declares As He Teases New Show With Idris Elba

50 Cent has hinted at producing a new TV series with Idris Elba which he claims would revolutionize the industry.

The media mogul and rap legend shared a photo of himself with Idris Elba on Instagram on Monday, captioning it:

“I’m working; we got some heat coming your way [fire emoji]; your [TV emoji] will never be the same.”

The partnership, which would be the first between the two, was not further elaborated upon by the rpa star.

This announcement coincides with 50 Cent’s plans to expand his G-Unit Film and TV production company following his relocation to a sizable studio in Shreveport, Louisiana.

He talked with Billboard back in April about the studio’s opening.

50 Cent told the magazine in an interview that he had ambitions for the new studio that included improving the lives of those living in the 318.

In July, Tyler Perry was asked in a TMZ interview what he thought of the G-Unit boss.

“I’m so proud of that man. He’s amazing, and he’s blowing it up out of the water. I’m super, super proud of him,” Perry replied.

In response to a question about potential future partnerships between the two of them, Perry said, “If he wants to. I love that dude.”

Additionally, 50 Cent and Lionsgate have partnered to introduce 50 Cent Action, his television network.

The channel will also screen more than a dozen films, including all four of the Expendables films, starring the rapper and actor.

Even though a launch date for the channel has not yet been announced, 50 said in a statement that:

“This channel will bring diverse, action-packed content to audiences everywhere, reflecting my passion for storytelling and providing a platform for fresh, dynamic voices. I look forward to working closely with all the FAST platforms to make this a successful channel.”