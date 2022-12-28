YOUTH DIES IN HIS SLEEP AFTER CHRISTMAS DRINKING SPREE

A 33-year-old year old man in Isoka district died in his sleep after coming back from a drinking on Christmas.

He’s been named as Stanley Chanda of Post Extension Compound in a statement by Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Kaunda Mubanga.

Mr Chanda is said to have gone away from home to camp at his farm over the weekend.

While there, he went out with his friend to an area called John Player.

When he and others got drunk, a man identified as Peter Siwakwi offered a place for the men to sleep as they were unable to walk.

Mr Chanda was, however, not awake by 08:00hrs on Monday.

The provincial police chief says physical inspection on the body found no injuries but vomit and feacal matters were seen.

The family told police the dead man was epileptic and may have had an episode because the tongue was bitten.

Chete FM