YOUTH LEADER PLEDGES TO MOBILIZE ZAMBIA’S YOUNG VOTERS FOR 2026 ELECTIONS



…as he expresses gratitude to Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu for the appointment





Lusaka… Monday March 17, 2025 ( SMART EAGLES )



Mr Celestine Mambula Mukandila, the newly appointed National Youth Chairman of the TONSE Alliance, has expressed deep gratitude to His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the TONSE Alliance Council of Leaders for entrusting him with the responsibility of mobilizing Zambia’s youth.





In a statement, Mukandila acknowledged the significance of the task, emphasizing that he did not take the honor lightly.



He assured the leadership that he would harness the energy and idealism of young people to drive transformative change in the country.





As Zambia approaches the 2026 general elections, Mukandila vowed to mobilize over 75% of the nation’s youth to support the TONSE Alliance.



He reaffirmed his commitment to championing the values of democracy, constitutionalism, and economic stability, which he said were at the core of the alliance’s vision.





Mr Mukandila also pledged to empower young Zambians by amplifying their voices and fostering a new generation of leaders.





He expressed his enthusiasm for working alongside the TONSE leadership and the youth of Zambia to build a more just, equitable, and prosperous society.





Looking ahead, he urged unity and collective effort in overcoming challenges, promising that together, they would usher in a new era of hope, opportunity, and progress for the nation.