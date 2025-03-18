Youth of Today, Builders of Tomorrow: A Call for Revolution
Young comrades, the time for change is now. We inherit a Zambia shaped by greed, inequality, and exploitation. The ruling class thrives while millions struggle for basic dignity. But history has shown us—when the youth rise, the world shakes.
We refuse to be pawns in their capitalist game, where profit matters more than people. We reject a system that destroys ubuntu, oppresses the working class, and leaves the future uncertain. We demand a Zambia built on solidarity, not competition; on justice, not exploitation.
Revolution is not a distant dream—it is our responsibility.
In the streets, in our workplaces, in our schools, we must organize, educate, and resist. We must build a movement that challenges the structures of oppression and fights for a socialist future where power belongs to the people, not the privileged few.
Zambia’s youths are the generation that will break the chains of capitalism. You are the force that will dismantle oppression. You are the revolution!
Dare to struggle, dare to win comrades! Good morning.
Fred M’membe
This is not Cuba my friend, the era of revolutions is long gone. Fidel Castro did it in 1959 but it didn’t help the Cubans as they expected. Up to now they are still drowning trying to reach USA because life in Cuba is almost unbearable. Is that what you want for Zambia? We say no, we need peace to work and develop our country. If you have failed to excel through your party, then you retire from politics instead of inciting our children. The youths are now busy learning with the free education that the UPND has given them. University students are being supported through meal allowances and bursaries, so what is the revolution for? Are you running out of ideas? If you are, give room to fresh blood with fresh ideas. The Youths just had their meeting last week with the president and more opportunities were availed and promised to them. Many of them went back home smiling with great hope because their future is bright with UPND. There is nothing you can do for them better than what UPND is already doing for them. If anything you contributed to their poverty because you were not submitting NAPSA contributions for those Youths who worked for you at your Post Newspaper. In Zambia we want peace and tranquility and not a revolution, confusion or war, leave our children alone.
Tell readers what you will do the first day after the revolution.
You are not good for Zambia baba. You are a terrible person….extremely unlikable human being being. You must be celebrating the president’s leniency and humbleness. With others you would have already been in deep shit. You tax evader. Is this what Socialists do?