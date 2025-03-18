Youth of Today, Builders of Tomorrow: A Call for Revolution



Young comrades, the time for change is now. We inherit a Zambia shaped by greed, inequality, and exploitation. The ruling class thrives while millions struggle for basic dignity. But history has shown us—when the youth rise, the world shakes.





We refuse to be pawns in their capitalist game, where profit matters more than people. We reject a system that destroys ubuntu, oppresses the working class, and leaves the future uncertain. We demand a Zambia built on solidarity, not competition; on justice, not exploitation.



Revolution is not a distant dream—it is our responsibility.





In the streets, in our workplaces, in our schools, we must organize, educate, and resist. We must build a movement that challenges the structures of oppression and fights for a socialist future where power belongs to the people, not the privileged few.





Zambia’s youths are the generation that will break the chains of capitalism. You are the force that will dismantle oppression. You are the revolution!



Dare to struggle, dare to win comrades! Good morning.



Fred M’membe