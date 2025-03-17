YOUTHS ARE THE BIGGEST BENEFICIARIES OF UPND GOVERNMENT – PRESIDENT HICHILEMA



Monze, June 16, 2025 – President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed that young people are the biggest beneficiaries of the UPND government’s development agenda.





He cited massive recruitment in key sectors such as the army, teaching, health, and police as a testament to his administration’s commitment to job creation.



Speaking in Monze Central Constituency’s Ufwenuka Ward, the President expressed gratitude for the mandate given to him by the people of Monze and all Zambians.





President Hichilema assured the nation that his government remains dedicated to delivering on its promises and creating more opportunities for young people.



Among the notable achievements, he highlighted the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF), the expansion of the Social Cash Transfer program, and the introduction of cash-for-work initiatives to mitigate the impact of climate change.





To sustain these benefits, he urged all eligible citizens to obtain their National Registration Cards (NRCs) and participate in the electoral process.



He emphasized that voting in large numbers is key to ensuring continued development under the New Dawn government.





The President’s visits and engagements with communities across the country demonstrate his unwavering focus on youth empowerment and grassroots development.



His message remains clear opportunities for young people will continue to grow under his leadership





Since assuming power in 2021, New Dawn government has continued sefegurding the welfare of the youth through different interventions such as Free Education, Skills training, loans and bursaries, Employment among others.



(C) THE FALCON