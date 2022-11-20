YOUTHS ARRESTED FOR STEALING K450 000 VIA FAKE FB ACCOUNTS

Three Copperbelt youths have been arrested for swindling unsuspecting members of the public a total sum of around K450,000 using fake Facebook accounts.

It is alleged that the suspects were using accounts in the Names of: Patricia Kasakula, Christine Katundu and Natasha Mvula to advertise fake cell phones and fake Job adverts at a fee.

Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga names the suspects as Michael Lupupa aged 22 of Nkana East in Kitwe, Mwansa Mwansa aged 22 of Kalulushi and Arthur Zulu aged 22 of Nkana East in Kitwe.

He says the group was arrested when Police and Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) officers instituted investigations and managed to trace the numbers used by the suspects.

Hamoonga says 5 cell phones alleged to have been used in the act have since been recovered and seized.

Meanwhile, Police in Chibombo District have launched a manhunt for an unidentified woman stole a 10 months old baby girl after being employed for piece work.

Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says the woman, who is aged between 60 and 65 look for piece work and later stole the infant when the mother went to the Market.

He says the matter was report on Friday the 18th of November, 2022, at around 06:00 hours, adding that the suspect is on the run with the child.