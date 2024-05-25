YOUTHS CHALLENGED TO EMBRACE AFRICAN HISTORY

FORMER Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano has urged the youth on the continent to actively participate in the ongoing quest for regional unity and progress.

In an interview with ZANIS via Zoom, Mr Chissano noted that understanding African history is crucial towards appreciating the progress made in the region as well as recognizing the challenges ahead.

“It’s vital for today’s youth to know where we came from, to see how much we have progressed, and to envision where we need to go. We must address conflicts and unite to achieve our goals,” he added.

The former President of Mozambique also highlighted that on May 25, 1963, African nations came together to form the OAU, despite differing views, in order to foster cooperation and bring about unity.

He disclosed that while the liberation struggle was paramount, economic development was never neglected.

Mr Chissano stressed the importance of Agenda 2063, Africa’s strategic framework for socio-economic transformation.

Meanwhile, Mr Chissano commended the efforts Zambia contributed to the liberation of other countries including Tanzania.

He explained that the detailed strategic support given by Zambia in the liberation struggle contributed to the construction of the road from Dar-es-Salaam to Zambia, the TAZARA railway, and the oil pipeline.

“These projects were designed to both support the liberation struggle and reduce economic reliance on colonial regimes,” he said.

The Africa Freedom Day will be commemorated on May, 25, 2024 under the continental theme, “Educate and Skill Africa for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality and relevant learning in Africa”.