YOUTHS, CSOS PLAN “VEDANTA” PROTEST AT MINING INDABA



Copperbelt youths and various civil society organizations (CSOs) have planned to hold a “no confidence in Vedanta” protest during the October 7, 2024, Mining Indaba.



Youth Representative Kalunga Chrispine and Chitalu Vincent has explained in a statement that the impending protest at Mulungushi Conference Centre in Lusaka has been necessitated by Vedanta’s failure to meet its mining obligations.



The discontentment among the aggrieved stakeholders follows unfortunate reports indicating that Vedanta Resources has not fulfilled its commitment of injecting $1 billion into Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) for recapitalization.



Reports additionally indicate that the company has allegedly only paid out K1,500 in incentives to workers instead of the promised K2,500, created no new employment opportunities for the youth, and also failed to settle all payments to suppliers and contractors, contrary to its commitments.



The stakeholders have however commended President Hakainde Hichilema for his commitment to fostering development in the mining sector and for allowing Vedanta Resources to operate KCM, but called on him to take interest in the prevailing matters that might undermine all the progress made thus far.



“It has become clear that Vedanta Resources is not the right investor for KCM. As concerned youths and CSOs, we will exercise our constitutional right to protest at the Mulungushi Conference Center during the Mining Indaba”, Kalunga said.



They have since urged the President to take decisive action to remove Vedanta Resources and seek a viable investor who can help KCM contribute to the socioeconomic development of our country, vowing to allow Vedanta to jeopardise an important national asset.



