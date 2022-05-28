Youths join Socialist Party from UPND and PF

The youths said they no longer have hopes in a leader who used them to win power so that he can be a puppet of Imperialists whom he has given tax breaks yet imposed high rates on fuel, fertilizer, electricity and mealie meal.

Other youths are coming from the defunct and corruption tainted PF which has remained leaderless.

They have joined Socialist Party because of the programs being offered by the main opposition party led by Fred M’membe. The programs include free sponsorship to study abroad and opportunities to serve in the key leadership structures of the party without being told that they’re future leaders.