YOUTHS PLUNGE IN SEX AT BLUE WATER DAM

IT IS around 18:30 hours on a Wednesday evening, young people, both girls and boys, are seen flocking to Blue Water Dam. Some are holding hands a clear sign that they are in sexual relationships.

Youths from Kuku, Misisi and Chawama townships have one place to chill from and share intimacy with their partners – Blue Water Dam.

Just a few meters from where the writer is standing, two girls are seen chatting. After 15 minutes, three young men aged around 18 years join the two girls and they immediately start exchanging hugs. A couple separates from the rest and sits beside the dam.

Within a few minutes the girl sits on the boy’s laps and the two start kissing.

A look around the dam premises shows more than 30 youths mostly in pairs, a boy and girl. Other boys and girls are seen in groups smoking and drinking beer while listening to music using some blue tooth speakers.

As it gets darker around 19:00 hours the couples get more intimate while others continue drinking and smoking.

According to Mr Kamusang’ombe, the trend by the youths is not new. “To us, we are no longer saying anything to these children. We are tired.

They come from within Chawama and Misisi and other surrounding areas just to meet with their boyfriends and girlfriends. We have seen and we see a lot, and what you have seen now my sister is nothing compared to what we see almost every night.

“These children you are seeing have turned this dam into a sex den and they have turned it into lodges.

In corners they have sex and do all sorts of crazy things that I as a parent cannot even do or think of doing in an open place .

Credit : Zambia Daily Mail