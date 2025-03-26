YOUTHS TAKING OVER IN 2026 – B’FLOW

… As he, Kings Malembe denounce ‘old’ MP Katuta’s anti-youth crusade



By Jane Chanda



Artiste Brian Bwembya, popularly known as B Flow, has condemned Chiengi independent member of parliament Given Katuta’s anti-youth campaign message, urging her to accept that the young people have resolved to take up leadership positions in 2026, marking a significant shift in Zambia’s governance..





And Lupososhi Constituency aspiring parliamentary candidate Kings Mumbi, popularly known as Kings Malembe Malembe, has urged youths to forgive Katuta for her selfish words which he said were “regrettable” and “detrimental” to the country’s well-being.





This follows Katuta’s recent social media post in which she urged fellow members of parliament to prevent youths from taking over their seats during the 2026 general elections.





In an interview with Daily Revelation on Monday, B Flow said time had come for the youth to sit at the decision-making



