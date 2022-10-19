YOUTHS WHO SUPPORTED UPND TO FORM GOVT FEEL ABANDONED – CHIIYA

Monze based UPND Member Biggie Chiiya has observed the need for increased sensitization of youths on how they can access various empowerment programs that have been rolled out by the New Dawn administration.

Mr. Chiiya is of the view that most of the youths who worked hard for the party have not benefitted from their labour despite a number of developments that have been actualised since UPND formed government in August 2021.

In an interview with Radio Chikuni News, Mr. Chiiya said youths feel abandoned because party leaders are quiet and this is creating anxiety among youthful supporters.

He says President Hichilema has helped create an enabling environment but those in party structures are de-campaigning him on the basis that they do not reach out to the youths to hear their challenges.

He observed further that those holding on to party positions while serving as Members of Parliament have contributed to the leadership gap in the party because they are busy with parliamentary work leaving the supporters without anyone to run to for answers.

Mr. Chiiya has since advised that those serving as MPs relinquish their party positions in order to usher in new leaders who will attend to issues affecting party youths and other supporters.

CHIKUNI RADIO