THE MAST COMMENT

You’ve fixed Lungu, now fix the economy!

Socrates said, “The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old but on building the new.”

Unless the UPND and their leader Hakainde Hichilema recast, not even the barring of Edgar Lungu from contesting the 2026 elections would save the new dawn government.

From the 2015 and 2016 presidential losses against Lungu to the infamous Mongu traffic incident that saw Hichilema slapped with that trumped up treason charge, the current President has been a bitter man. He can’t stomach the mention of Lungu and there was no way he would have allowed his political archenemy on the ballot. Through imingalato, as he called it, his administration orchestrated the destabilisation of the PF, which forced Lungu to abandon his retirement and enter active politics. But swiftly the frightened Hichilema and company moved into their second gear. They went to court to revisit his eligibility. Now the Constitutional Court has barred Lungu. Hichilema has scored in the first half of the game that pits politics and the economy.



Despite the rhetoric of national unity, rule of law and economic transformation, Hichilema has spent three years fixing his political competitor(s) to guarantee himself a soft landing into second term. The UPND leadership has refused to change the political landscape from one based on ruthless application of lawfare to a true democracy where the free will of the people reigns. Just like during the dark point of the PF, the wishes of man in power prevails at all costs.



As Stephanie Gutzmer argued, “Many people resist change possibly because of the perceived risk or fear that change will not be beneficial in the end. Other people resist change because it’s more comfortable and familiar to stay with what you know. But no matter how hard you fight it, change happens.”



Indeed, the UPND must be careful with what they have been wishing for. In this case, blocking Lungu and annihilating the PF from Zambia’s politics.



The political dynamics have changed. No ruling party can force a leader on citizens. If not careful, the UPND’s move to have Lungu barred may instead facilitate the ushering into government someone worse than Chagwa and Hakainde himself! Let’s watch the space. We hope the UPND won’t cry foul!



In the meantime, while the opposition political parties are yet to present themselves to the masses ahead of 2026, Hichilema has presided over almost every traditional ceremony this year as he canvasses for votes. His reelection campaign is in full swing but he won’t let others do the same. But now that he has FIXED Lungu and not the economy, we urge him to focus on what he promised the citizens of Zambia.

As economist Trevor Simumba advises, “Time to move on please. Hope the President and Govt can now focus on the economy and stop this obsession with ECL. He is done. The country has real problems that need solutions. The biggest opposition to the UPND is not ECL it is the economy & people that have been marginalised!”



Denis Waitley guided that, “Change the changeable, accept the unacceptable, and remove yourself from the unacceptable.”