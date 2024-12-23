Yoweri Museveni’s Son reiterates threat to seize Sudan’s capital Khartoum despite apology

The commander of the Ugandan People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), Muhoozi Kainerugaba on Sunday renewed his threat to invade Sudan’s capital Khartoum, just hours after Sudan acknowledged an official apology from Uganda for his earlier remarks.

Sudan had demanded an official apology from the Government of Ugandan for what it referred to as “irresponsible and reckless” comments published by Gen. Muhoozi on the X platform, in which he threatened to seize Khartoum as soon as US President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Sudan’s foreign ministry highlighted the gravity of his remarks, noting that they marked a “complete departure from the rules of conduct expected of those holding high official and military positions.”

The Sudanese government called for urgent intervention from African and global organizations, highlighting the need to maintain peace, sovereignty, and mutual respect among nations.

Although the tweet was later on deleted, Uganda said Muhoozi’s remarks “do not represent the official position of the Ugandan government,” which communicates through diplomatic channels.

The Ugandan Foreign Affairs ministry, in a statement sent to the Sudanese embassy in Kampala, reiterated the Ugandan government’s commitment to peaceful relations with neighbouring Sudan.

Muhoozi has now demanded an official apology from Sudan following a statement by its Foreign Affairs ministry accusing him of making inflammatory comments on X (formerly Twitter).

“If this letter is true and not a hoax, I want an official letter of apology to me, the UPDF, and the Republic of Uganda for this!! If they don’t…” Muhoozi tweeted before the post was deleted.

It further read, “If my father…ordered us to take control of Khartoum, we would do it tomorrow.

However, the Sudanese government has not yet reacted to Muhoozi’s latest post on the X platform.

The General, a son to President Yoweri Museveni, is known for making controversial posts on X.

On Wednesday last week, authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) summoned Uganda’s Acting Chargé d’Affaires in Kinsasha over remarks made by Muhoozi concerning President Félix Tshisekedi and the alleged presence of foreign mercenaries in eastern DRC.

Also, while serving as commander of Uganda’s land forces, he threatened to invade Kenya. Despite his track record of inflammatory comments, he was later promoted to commander of the Ugandan People’s Defence Forces.

